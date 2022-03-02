Power Cement reports 82% YoY rise in 1H net profit

Power Cement posted a 43.6 per cent increase in revenues to PKR5162m (US$29.1m) in the quarter ended 31 December 2021 (2QFY21-22), up from PKR3595m m in the 2QFY20-21.
Operating profit saw a 37.3 per cent hike to PKR961m in the 2QFY21-22 from PKR700m in the equivalent period of the previous year. Net profit advanced 96.7 per cent YoY to PKR471m in the 2QFY21-22 from PKR239.4m.
Half-year results
In the half year ended 31 December 2021, Power Cement saw its revenues increase by 35.7 per cent to PKR9276m from PKR6835m in the 1HFY20-21. Operating profit reached PKR1377m, up 23.2 per cent from PKR1117m in the equivalent period of the previous year while net profit advanced 81.8 per cent to PKR280m from PKR154m over the same period.
