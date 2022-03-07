Yanbu Cement profits drop 43% in 2021

07 March 2022

Yanbu Cement saw its revenue slip to SAR934m (US$249.1m) in 2021 from SAR940m in 2020. As selling prices fell, net profit decreased 43 per cent to SAR160m in 2021 from SAR281m in the previous year, according to a bourse filing.



An increase in general and administrative expenses also contributed to the decline in profit.

