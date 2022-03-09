WCA's Gender Focus Network video highlights inequality in the cement and concrete sector

In honour of International Women’s Day 2022, the World Cement Association's Gender Focus Network (GFN) has made a short video to highlight the issue of inequality in the cement and concrete sector, as well as sharing what the network will do in 2022 to tackle this head on, helping to #BreakTheBias and change perceptions around the industry.



The GFN has four key aims:

• to improve the representation of women within the cement industry

• encourage member companies to implement gender diversity programmes and strategies

• create a space for sharing best practices

• foster women's empowerment and professional development in the industry.

