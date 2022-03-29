Cemex releases its 2021 integrated annual report

29 March 2022

Cemex has launched its 2021 Integrated Report: 'Building a Better Future,' which includes a comprehensive analysis of the company’s strategic vision, operational performance, corporate governance, and value creation.



The report highlights the company’s essential value of its industrial activity, climate action strategy, commitment to innovation in the industry and unlocking new opportunities, as well as its focus on employee safety and wellbeing.

"Despite another year full of unique challenges, 2021 was certainly transformative for the company. The extraordinary results we achieved are a testament to the growth potential of our markets, our focus on customer experience, and, most importantly, the dedication and commitment of our people," said Fernando A González, CEO of Cemex. "Sustainability remains one of our top priorities. The roadmap underpinning our climate action strategy, Future in Action, gives us the confidence that we can achieve our very ambitious targets and aspirations. Our performance in 2021 is evidence of that."

