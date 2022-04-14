Dal Machinery & Design win dryer order at Zement & Kalkwerke Otterbein

14 April 2022

Zement & Kalkwerke Otterbein has awarded Dal Machinery & Design (DAL Engineering Group) an EPC project to replace its limestone rotary dryer, which has been operating since 2005.

DAL will be responsible for manufacturing the complete new dryer which has dimensions of Ø3m x 22m including the shell, the internal material lifting plates, two tyres, four rollers and shafts and the rotary chain units which are used as the drive system of the rotary dryer.



The current used dryer in the Otterbein plant in Germany is used for drying limestone which is working with a capacity of 50-10tph.



Published under