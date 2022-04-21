Holcim US Joppa plant transitions to Portland limestone cement

21 April 2022

Holcim US has announced that its Lafarge Joppa cement plant, located in Grand Chain, Illinois, has transitioned to OneCem® Portland limestone cement (PLC) production. The announcement follows the successful transitions to the lower CO 2 -intensive product in its Texas, Missouri and Michigan facilities.

"As a leader in our industry, it's our responsibility to build a path for others to follow by setting the bar for product innovation and improvement," said Michel Klenk, plant manager, Holcim US. "OneCem fits the bill as a low-carbon product that allows for sustained performance with lower emissions – a major demand in the industry as we help our customers achieve significant emissions reductions while delivering products that continue to meet or exceed their exacting specifications."

The Joppa facility produces 0.5Mta of cement. By shifting operations to the low-carbon OneCem product, the cement plant will effectively reduce CO 2 emissions by approximately 35,000t each year, equivalent to removing more than 7600 cars off the nation's roadways for an entire year, claims Holcim US.

