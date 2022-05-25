Consultation set for Shoreham Cement Works redevelopment

The South Downs National Park Authority (SDNPA), UK, is launching an eight-week public consultation on how West Sussex’s largest brownfield site, the former Shoreham Cement Works, is redeveloped.

SDNPA has drawn up an 'Area Action Plan' for the cement works, which is privately owned by an aggregate company, called the Dudman group.

South Downs MP, Andrew Griffith, who has called for the redevelopment of the site for hundreds of new homes with local infrastructure said: “The Shoreham cement works sits on a 44-acre site on the Steyning Road near Upper Beeding. It can be the perfect showcase of a sustainable, multi-use redevelopment of a brownfield site. By providing much needed homes for local downsizers and first timers we can prevent development on precious green field land.”

The public consultation begins on 7 June and will run until 2 August.

