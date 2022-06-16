Alfred H Knight opens Olympic Business Park sample preparation lab

16 June 2022

Alfred H Knight has opened its state-of-the-art sample preparation facility. The site, located in Olympic Business Park, Kilmarnock, UK, is a result of significant investment and expansion of Alfred H Knight’s operations in Scotland and will now be home to all of the Energy Services’ sample preparation services for biomass, coal and waste in Scotland.



The energy transition is a welcome pathway from fossil-based fuels to zero-carbon and as the energy sector looks to reimagine the way that we produce energy to meet modern requirements, Alfred H Knight has adapted its operations in line with the energy transition to meet increased demand for inspection, testing and consultancy of solid fuels.

At over 1300m3 (14,000ft2), the new sample preparation facility is the largest of its kind in the country and boasts dedicated, separate sample preparation areas for biomass, coal and waste. The site will be the hub for receiving samples, which will then be prepared for the laboratory, which offers a full suite of analytical services.



Published under