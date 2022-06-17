Cemex chooses green fuels for French material transport

Cemex France is strongly encouraging its regular carriers to favour 'green' fuels such as biogas and biofuel, or electricity for the transport of materials. Since the spring of 2022 in France, the Cemex vehicles used (dump truck, mixer truck or even electric semi-trailer) in this initative have been marked with specific markings.

“One of our transporters in Ile-de-France also uses a semi-trailer running on natural gas and equipped with an independent 12m3 tank, 100 per cent electric. This truck is one of the first semi-trailers with an electric tank in France. The chassis was built by Volvo, and the tank by the Belgian manufacturer Debuf. It has the advantage of being less polluting than conventional vehicles, for which up to 40 per cent of the energy is dedicated to turning the tank,” says Emanuel Mendes, BPE logistics director.

Cemex will have a specific dressing for these vehicles with less polluting energy, consisting of the ‘Future In Action’ logo and specifying the alternative energy used. Between March and June, the first markings were made on a dump truck, a mixer truck and the electric semi-trailer. In the coming months and everywhere in France, all new vehicles using alternative fuels will be marked.

