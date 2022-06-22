DG Khan Cement to install solar power plant in Punjab

22 June 2022

DG Khan Cement Co Ltd (DGKC) has informed Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on 21 June that its has signed an agreement and established a Letter of credit with Reon Energy Ltd for the supply and installation of the on-grid solar power plant of 6.952MW at its site in Khairpur, District Chakwal, Punjab.



The solar power plant is to be financed 100 per cent through the State Bank of Pakistan Financing Scheme for Renewable Energy. The project will be completed in about six months and replace electricity generated from fossil fuels/bought from the national grid. This will help reduce carbon footprints that align with our vision and approach to inch up towards environmentally friendly production processes.

