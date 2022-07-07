Aggregate Industries adopt a complete environmental impact monitoring solution

Aggregate Industries (Holcim group) has become the first building materials manufacturer in the UK to install a complete monitoring solution for managing environmental impact. It has integrated the EVS Omnis system from Envirosuite into its Lafarge Cement operation in Cauldon, Staffordshire, to proactively manage noise and air quality.

EVS Omnis is a cloud-based environmental management software designed for users to interpret complex environmental information. It will enable Lafarge Cement to proactively monitor and manage the environmental impact of its operations at important locations beyond its site boundary.

Operators will be able to respond to site-generated noise and air quality concerns, plan for changing weather risk and engage with stakeholders. It simplifies and streamlines recording processes and gathers actionable insights, providing real-time alerts before issues arise.

Kirstin McCarthy, sustainability director at Aggregate Industries, comments: “Understanding the environment we operate in, and the impact we’re having, is integral to our business strategy and our commitment to building progress towards a more sustainable construction industry. We know that noise and dust can have an impact on surrounding communities, which is why we’re extremely proud to become the first cement plant in the world to commit to using a complete monitoring solution. EVS Omnis will allow us to continuously monitor at key community locations 365 days a year. This will help us to not only better understand our operations within the local community but also give us insights into our processes to proactively manage them. We expect the system to be operational by the end of this year”

Jason Cooper, CEO from Envirosuite, comments: “We’re incredibly excited that Aggregate Industries will use the EVS Omnis platform for an all-in-one solution to manage air quality and noise at their Cauldon site.”

