MVW Lechtenberg & Partners joins WCA as associate corporate member

23 September 2022

The World Cement Association (WCA) has welcomed MVW Lechtenberg & Partners (MVW), as an associate corporate member.

“We are delighted to announce that MVW Lechtenberg & Partners will join our growing membership network. They continue to lead the way in alternative fuel recovery technology and application, enabling firms to significantly reduce CO 2 emissions. MVW brings a clear global perspective to the challenges that cement producers face in increasing AFR usage,” said Ian Riley, CEO of the WCA.

“I am thrilled to join the WCA’s worldwide network and work together to increase the sustainability of the cement industry while also reducing costs. I am looking forward to discussing the role of alternative fuels in a circular economy at the World Cement Association’s annual conference in Dubai later this month,” said Dirk Lechtenberg, director of MVW Lechtenberg & Partner.

