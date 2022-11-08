WCA welcomes CHASM Advanced Materials as Associate Corp member

The World Cement Association (WCA) has announced that it is welcoming US-based carbon nanotube materials innovation company CHASM Advanced Materials (CHASM™) as an Associate Corporate Member.

CHASM, with its proprietary NTeC-C™, a pioneering nanotube hybrid material, claims to have the potential to produce a greener, smarter, scalable, cost-effective concrete. CHASM’s NTeC-C aims to overcome one of the main challenges to decarbonising concrete by decreasing the quantity of cement in concrete without hindering its strength and structural reliability.

CHASM has been working in partnership with the University of Texas Arlington Center for Advanced Construction Materials (CACM), to research the development and effectiveness of advanced construction materials. Specifically, carbon nanotubes (CNTs) have been proven to demonstrate new capabilities for “smart concrete”. When added to cement NTeC-C can improve its mechanical strength as well as detect stresses and microcracks.

