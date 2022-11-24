CEMEX enhances its digital offering

24 November 2022

Five years after the launch of its end-to-end digital commercial platform, CEMEX Go, CEMEX is accelerating its evolution, targeting 100 per cent adoption across business lines and customer segments, and a fully-automated experience with supply chain visibility.

Since its launch in November 2017, CEMEX Go has positioned itself as the leading end-to-end multichannel platform for the building materials industry. Today, more than 50,000 customers use the platform, representing 93 per cent of cement and 85 per cent of ready-mix concrete customers. Over the past four years, the company’s net promoter score, the most widely used customer loyalty and satisfaction measurement, has increased by 50 per cent, reaching a level of 66.

“Providing a superior customer experience enabled by digital technologies has been one of our top priorities, and CEMEX Go has been a fulfilment of that promise to our customers worldwide,” said Fernando A González, CEO of CEMEX. “We are now evolving the industry’s best digital platform into something even better, a fully automated experience powered by data, that can truly transform the way our customers do business. CEMEX Go is also an important enabler of our transition to a lower-carbon industry by better organizing supply chains, transitioning to a paperless industry, and increasing overall efficiency in the construction sector.”

Among the new artificial intelligence capabilities of CEMEX Go that are in the process of being implemented or scaled are:

Dynamic fleet optimisation to improve delivery times and dynamically schedule orders based on traffic, distance to batching plants, and customer location.

Predictive demand sensing to improve logistics and customer service in its ready-mix concrete business. The company’s industry-leading use of data allows it to foresee demand in advance and optimise production processes to meet the market’s needs. CEMEX will also be able to offer dynamic prices to customers, giving them more control over their projects.

Dynamic overbooking that uses data to predict order cancellations and reschedules to ensure that production and delivery capacity are optimised, providing customers with more delivery slots while retaining their flexibility to adapt to their project’s needs.

