Fauji Cement opens 8.8MW solar power plant

01 December 2022

In its quest to obtain self-sufficiency in power generation, and with the objective of using clean and green energy, Fauji Cement has held an inauguration ceremony at its Wah cement plant, Pakistan. The company's MD, Qamar Haris Manzoor, inaugurated the company's new 8.8MW solar power plant. This will reduce 10,000t of CO 2 emissions, which is equivalent to planting 15,000 trees, claims the cement company.

The Wah cement plant will now be producing 60 per cent of its total power needs from green energy. The solar facility was constructed by Foundation Solar Energy Ltd, the solar EPC arm of Fauji Foundation group. The senior management of both companies attended the inauguration.

