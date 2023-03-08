Heidelberg Materials at White House decarbonisation roundtable

08 March 2023

Heidelberg Materials was invited by the White House to join a wide range of industrial sector executives and labour leaders for a productive roundtable conversation to discuss innovation and ways to accelerate industrial decarbonisation on 3 March.

The meeting centred around ways that the US administration can support both private and public investments in reducing carbon emissions while also spurring a collaborative approach across sectors to build on the work that has begun with the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Inflation Reduction Act and the federal Buy Clean initiative.

Heidelberg Materials shared the importance of continued collaboration with architects, engineers and building owners to accelerate performance-based approaches, while also discussing the importance of consistency in standards as they are developed across agencies such as the General Services Administration and the Federal Highway Administration.

These types of discussions are critical as our industry and our nation work toward decarbonisation,” said David Perkins, vice president of government affairs and communications for Heidelberg Materials. “Construction materials such as cement, aggregates and concrete play an important role in economic development and they must be part of the solution to achieve our mutual decarbonisation goals.

Published under