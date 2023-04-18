Holcim launches ECOCycle®

18 April 2023

Holcim has launched ECOCycle®, its proprietary circular technology platform to recycle construction demolition materials into new building solutions. With ECOCycle® Holcim can recycle 100 per cent of construction demolition materials across a broad range of applications, from decarbonised raw materials in low-carbon cement formulation, all the way to aggregates in concrete and fillers in road construction.

Jan Jenisch, CEO, Holcim, said, “Across all metropolitan areas where we operate, we are at the forefront of driving circular construction to build new from the old. With our ECOCycle® technology we can build cities from cities, recycling 100 per cent of construction demolition materials into new solutions, so everything gets reused and nothing gets lost. With our world’s growing population and urbanisation, circular construction is essential to build a future that works for people and the planet.”

Holcim is deploying its ECOCycle® technology across its range of material solutions to scale up circular construction, reducing its use of natural resources. Its technology enables concrete, cement and aggregates to contain from 10 to 100 per cent ECOCycle® recycled construction demolition materials inside with no compromise in performance, while reducing their environmental footprint. Holcim’s ECOCycle® technology platform is enabled by efficiently distributing, processing, grinding and recycling construction demolition materials into new building solutions.

As a pioneer in circular construction, Holcim launched the world’s first cement with 20 per cent recycled construction demolition materials inside in Switzerland. Building on this expertise, Holcim is now rolling out this solution across Europe with cement containing ECOCycle® construction demolition materials inside. In France Holcim is building the world’s first affordable housing complex with 100 per cent ECOCycle® recycled concrete inside, while in the UK Holcim is building a residential area with 50 per cent ECOCycle® Aggregates inside made from 100 per cent recycled construction demolition materials.

