Novoco Vistas opens new RMC plant in Vizag

30 May 2023

Novoco Vistas Corp Ltd has launched a new ready-mixed concrete (RMC) plant in Vizag, Andhra Pradesh, India. With a production capacity of 60m3/h, the plant will serve construction projects in the area. According to the company, Vizag is a rapidly developing city with a number of key infrastructure projects, including the Greenfield Airport at Bhogapuram.

Commenting on the new plant, Mr Prashant Jha, chief of Ready-Mix (RMX) Concrete and Modern Building Materials business at Nuvoco, said, "We are delighted to launch our second RMX plant in Vizag. This move reinforces our dedication to becoming the preferred choice for construction projects in the region. Our plant is equipped with cutting-edge technology and equipment, ensuring the consistent production of top-notch concrete and enabling swift delivery to meet the demands of the fast-growing southern market's infrastructure needs."

The company plans to play “a pivotal role in transforming the region into a flourishing hub for smart cities and industry.”

