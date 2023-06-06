British Rema appoints new Group Managing Director

06 June 2023

British Rema has welcomed Tony Goodwin to the new position of Group Managing Director to lead the group through its next phase of development following its recent transfer to employee ownership. The organisation is now primed for significant growth both in domestic and international markets, says British Rema.



Tony brings with him more than 30 years of industrial powder processing and handling business experience, with over fifteen of these in senior leadership roles.

“It is extremely exciting to have the opportunity to lead British Rema during this next phase of its development and growth and it’s a great privilege to join such a fantastic team. British Rema has built a reputation on mechanical and processing expertise, knowhow and excellent customer service, values that must remain at the forefront of everything we do,” he commented.



Three independent businesses constitute the British Rema group. These are British Rema Process Equipment Ltd, British Rema Processing Ltd and British Rema Rotary Engineering Ltd. All three companies have grown substantially over many years, establishing the business as one of the UK’s leading providers of powder processing equipment, contract processing and rotary engineering services to the mineral, chemical and recycling industries.

