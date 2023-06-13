CCP expands its cement-free building block range

UK-based CCP Building Products, the SigmaRoc-owned precast concrete manufacturer, has expanded on being the UK’s first provider of cement free ultra-low carbon concrete building blocks. Using its Greenbloc technology across the complete product portfolio, CCP’s range of concrete blocks and bricks now provides the specifier maximum choice dependent on the desired carbon saving of any given project.

According to the company, the Greenbloc range is now available in three tiers of carbon saving with the launch of Greenbloc Standard, Premium and Ultra variants. Manufactured to BSEN 771-3 and providing the same quality, compressive strength and durability as traditional concrete blocks, each variant of Greenbloc will provide increasing original Portland cement (OPC) substitution and therefore ever increasing benefit of lower embodied CO 2 (‘CO 2 e’).

As standard, customers have benefitted from products with 30 per cent OPC substitution since the beginning of 2022 but this has now been increased to 50 per cent at no extra cost to the customer. The Premium and Ultra variants will provide 80 per cent and 100 per cent OPC substitution, respectively. Greenbloc Ultra is completely cement free, making it unique in the UK market, and provides on average a significant net reduction in eCO 2 of 77 per cent per concrete block.

Phil Rotheram, general manager of CCP, commented, “Our Greenbloc range and brand is the brainchild of our innovation and technical teams. It addresses a key challenge in the building products industry, the embodied CO 2 in one of the most widely used building materials: the concrete block. The expansion of our Greenbloc range continues our commitment to sustainable alternatives to our product offering as we fully commit to the challenges of removing embodied carbon from the built environment.”

