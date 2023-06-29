Concrete Europe welcomes new president

Concrete Europe warmly welcomes Marco Borroni as its new president, who is also the former president of ERMCO (the European Ready Mixed Concrete Organisation). Borroni succeeds Norbert Schröter, who has effectively steered the organisation in the last years.

Under Schröter's leadership, Concrete Europe has kept playing an instrumental role in conveying the concrete sector’s pivotal role in achieving the objectives of the EU Green Deal to policymakers and stakeholders alike.

Borroni remarks: “As we look to the future, we remain committed to driving innovation and sustainability in the concrete sector. Concrete Europe will continue to engage with policymakers and stakeholders across our value chain, ensuring that our industry remains a key contributor to the goals of the EU Green Deal."

Concrete Europe extends its deepest gratitude to Norbert Schröter for his dedicated service and leadership and is excited to usher in a new chapter under Marco Borroni's visionary leadership.

