Applied Rigaku Technologies INC moves to new offices

27 July 2023

Applied Rigaku Technologies Inc, a division of the analytical and industrial instrumentation technology company Rigaku Corp, announces its relocation to a 20,260ft2 facility in Cedar Park, Texas,USA.

The company, a leading provider of Rigaku EDXRF (energy dispersive X-ray fluorescence) products, is excited about this move, which reflects its commitment to growth and providing its customers with the highest level of service and support. The new facility, located in a modern business park at 1405 Arrow Point Drive, Suite 1301, Cedar Park, Texas, 78613, is a newly constructed building featuring a state-of-the-art application lab, warehouse, and production space.

This move will allow the company to expand and streamline its operations and serve its customers better. The company’s new facility is larger than its previous location at 9825 Spectrum Drive, and the new site remains conveniently located near Austin, Texas. “We are thrilled to announce our move to this new facility,” said Robert Bartek, president and CEO of Applied Rigaku Technologies, Inc. “This move represents a significant investment and demonstrates our commitment to providing our customers and partners with the best user experience possible by expanding our manufacturing and support capabilities.”

