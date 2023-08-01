WCA welcomes OneStone Consulting as an Associate Corporate Member

01 August 2023

The World Cement Association (WCA) is welcoming OneStone Consulting, a management consulting firm with global reach, as an Associate Corporate Member.

Recognising the importance of environmental responsibility, OneStone Consulting guides cement companies toward implementing sustainable practices and advancing circular economy initiatives that reduce carbon footprints and promote growth and improved profitability.

“OneStone Consulting’s wide ranging expertise will be valuable to WCA’s members as they meet the challenges brought about by the multiple global crises. OneStone’s expertise in market intelligence, strategic consulting, and sustainability aligns with WCA’s mission to drive sustainable development in the cement industry,” says Ian Riley, WCA’s CEO.

