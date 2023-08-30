Anjani Cement reports loss in 2022-23

30 August 2023

India-based Anjani Cement has reported consolidated turnover of INR6615m (US$79.9m) in 2022-23, compared to INR8012.6m in 2021-22. Gross profit over the same period has declined from INR1471.5m to INR240, while profit before tax has fallen from a profit of INR587m in 2021-22 to a loss of -INR641m in 2022-23.



Consolidated cement production in 2022-23 came in at 1.400Mt with a capacity utilisation rate of 59 per cent, compared to 1.717Mt and 78 per cent, respectively, in the same period a year earlier. Consolidated cement and clinker sales in 2022-23 were reported as 1.507Mt, down from 1.857Mt in 2021-22.

