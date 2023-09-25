CalPortland Senior Environmental Affairs Director appointed to California Desert Advisory Council

CalPortland has announced that Desirea Haggard, senior director of environmental affairs, has been appointed to the Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) California Desert District Advisory Council for a three-year term. Ms Haggard will represent the energy and mineral development interests.

The California Desert District Advisory Council provides advice to the BLM’s California Desert District Manager regarding the management of public land resources within Council’s jurisdiction. Ms Shelly Lynch is the current BLM California Desert District Manager.

According to the BLM’s website, “The California Desert District was created to protect the natural, historic, recreational and economic riches of the diverse and scenic California Desert. Designated as the California Desert Conservation Area by the US Congress, the California Desert District is responsible for protecting and preserving nearly 11 million of its 25 million acres.”

