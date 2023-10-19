Dandot Cement Co will start trial production soon

Dandot Cement Co Ltd (3 Star Group), while providing an update about the Balancing Modernisation of Replacements (BMR) of 504,000t of its cement plant at Jehlum in Punjab, Pakistan, to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), expressed hope that the trial production is scheduled to commence soon after the equipment testing and commissioning phase. The company will resume its commercial operations in the current quarter.

Upon completing the BMR programme, the company aims to achieve enhanced production efficiencies and ensure long-term financial viability while adhering to environmental compliance standards.



During the current quarter (July-September 2023), significant progress has been made on various fronts as part of the BMR programme. The management has successfully arranged the PKR310m (US$1.117m) quarter funds, bringing the total sponsor’s investment for the programme to PKR3.717bn.





It was added that the equipment replacement under the BMR programme had been completed up to the clinker manufacturing department. Its testing/commissioning process is currently underway.





The installation of the solar power plant has been completed. It is now operational and providing electricity for the BMR activities. The rehabilitation and modification of the grid station have been finished, enabling the efficient transmission of electricity.