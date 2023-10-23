Finnsement appoints responsibility director

23 October 2023

Finnsement has appointed a responsibility director. The appointment is part of a wider organisational reform to respond to the challenges posed by the constantly changing operating environment. With the support of the new management team, Finnsement is also more agile in promoting the company's strategic goals, such as long-term emission reduction work.

Ulla Leveelahti has been appointed Finnsement's director of responsibility from 11 October 2023. Ms Leveelahti, who previously worked as Finnsement's environmental manager, will also become part of the new management team. She leads the now-established responsibility department, which will be implementing Finnsement's responsibility and environmental work, product development and quality development in the future.

“With the new organisational structure, Finnsement are better prepared to respond to these changes. In addition, the importance of our responsibility work is emphasised day by day. Ulta's strong expertise in these topics is an important addition to the management team,” said Finnsement CEO, Reijo Kostiainen.

