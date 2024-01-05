Zimbabwe announces new cement plant

05 January 2024

A new US$1bn cement plant project has been launched in Karoi Town, Zimbabwe. The project, which is being funded by Chinese investors, will be completed within the next two years and marks a partnership between Labenmon Investments (Pvt) Ltd and West International Holding, according to The Zimbabwe Mail. The new facility will include a 2.7Mta dry-process clinker cement production line, a 100MW power generation unit and a 0.9Mta cement grinding station.

“West International Holding has today reached a cooperation agreement with Labenmon Investments (Pvt) Ltd, planning to build a new building materials industrial park in Zimbabwe. The project, upon completion, will be expected to fill the local demand gap in the market for high-quality cement and high-calcium white ash, reducing foreign exchange expenditure caused by the import of clinker and white ash while meeting the infrastructure construction demand, industrial smelting and agricultural development.,” said Wang Fayin, president, West International Holding.

