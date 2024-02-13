US DoT announces funding for slag in cement research

The US Department of Transportation (DoT) has announced a US$5m funding opportunity for a research initiative on the use of steel slag in cement and concrete. The funding will support a partnership between the US DoT, in conjunction with a producer of steel in the US, and an accredited research university of higher education to reduce carbon emissions associated with extracting and manufacturing construction materials.

At this year’s Transportation Research Board Annual Meeting, US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg participated in the New Materials for Infrastructure: Reinventing the Roadway, Runway, and Railway panel discussion where he stressed the importance of steering innovation towards public good.

“We're proud to make this funding available to help develop the next generation of construction materials so that the future of our transportation infrastructure is more resilient, more sustainable, and made in America,” Mr Buttigieg said.

The funding opportunity will support one cooperative agreement in the total amount of US$5m spanning over five years, subject to availability of funds.

