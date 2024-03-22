TUSDEC initiates global chain study

Technology Upgradation and Skill Development Co (TUSDEC), established by Pakistan's Ministry of Industries and Production, has announced that it is working to upgrade the technology and skills of key and strategic industrial clusters to connect Pakistan to the global value chain. TUSDEC is implementing the “National Strategic Programme for Acquisition of Industrial Technology (NSPAIT)” project.



This strategic programme will include selected key industrial sectors to upgrade Pakistan’s industrial and technological base through technology acquisition. Priority sectors include the construction sector, including ceramics, marble and granite, as well as textiles and engineering/technology.

