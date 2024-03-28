Votorantim Cimentos reduces its global CO2 emissions by 4% in 2023

28 March 2024

In 2023 Votorantim Cimentos emitted, globally, 556kg of CO 2 /t of cement produced, four per cent less than in 2022, acording to a company statement. The company’s 2030 decarbonisation target, approved by the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi), is 475kg of CO 2 /t of cement. Between 1990 and 2023, Votorantim Cimentos reduced CO 2 emissions per tonne of cement produced by 27 per cent.

Last year, Votorantim Cimentos’ global thermal substitution rate (TSR) through co-processing was 31 per cent. This result reflects investments to modernise plants and the use of new sources of alternative fuels, mainly waste and biomass, to replace fossil fuels in cement kilns. In 2022 the company achieved a TSR of 26.5 per cent and its goal is to reach 53 per cent by 2030.

Votorantim Cimentos’ clinker factor went from 73.9 per cent in 2022 to 72.8 per cent in 2023, which also contributed to reduce emissions. The company’s goal for 2030 is to achieve a clinker factor of 68 per cent by increasing the use of alternative raw materials, in line with the concept of a circular economy.

In 2023, 35.1 per cent of the electricity consumed by Votorantim Cimentos came from renewable sources, compared to 22.9 per cent in 2022. This increase is the result of the implementation of the Ventos do Piauí project in Brazil and the use of wind energy in Spain. The company’s goal is to have 45 per cent of the energy consumed globally come from renewable sources by 2030.

“The most competitive and sustainable companies will be those with the lowest greenhouse gas emissions. In all countries where we operate, we are committed to advancing in our decarbonisation journey, in line with our goal of producing carbon-neutral concrete by 2050,” said Álvaro Lorenz, global director of sustainability, institutional relations, product development, engineering and energy at Votorantim Cimentos.

