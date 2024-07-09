Bengal Cement appoints new COO

09 July 2024

Bangladesh-based Bengal Cement has appointed Dr Khandker Ataur Rahman Rifat as its chief operating officer (COO).

The new COO has 29 years of experience in the industry. "He has selflessly enriched Hyundai Cement, Cemex Cement, Meghna Group, Lafarge-Holcim Bangladesh, Aman Cement, and Metrocem Group with his versatile qualities, experience, knowledge and wisdom," the press release added.

Dr Rahman Rifat completed his Master’s degrees at the University of Dhaka, followed by an MBA and PhD.

