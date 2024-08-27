UltraTech secures US$500 sustainably-linked financing for FY27 expansion goal

UltraTech Cement, India's leading cement manufacturer, has unveiled an ambitious plan to expand its production capacity to over 200Mta by FY27. This strategic move is part of UltraTech's broader objective to maintain its leadership in the cement industry by meeting rising demand both domestically and internationally. Currently, the company operates at just over 130Mta but plans to significantly boost its production through the establishment of new greenfield facilities and the expansion of existing plants.

In line with its expansion, UltraTech is also focussed on sustainability, which is central to its growth strategy. The company recently secured a US$500m sustainability-linked loan, marking its second such financing initiative following a successful bond issuance in 2021. The loan, coordinated by Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) and supported by five other banks, underscores UltraTech’s commitment to integrating sustainability into its financial and operational practices.

UltraTech's Sustainability-Linked Financing Framework outlines ambitious targets, including a 27 per cent reduction in scope 1 emissions by 2032 from an FY17 baseline, and a significant increase in the use of green energy. The company aims for 85 per cent of its energy mix to come from waste heat recovery systems, solar, and wind power by FY30, with a goal of reaching 100 per cent by FY50. These initiatives not only align with the company’s sustainability goals but also enhance its competitive edge in the market as it expands its global footprint.