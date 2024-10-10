RBL-REI complete Cruz Azul conveyor installations

RBL-REI, the France-based industrial equipment supplier, has successfully installed an innovative conveyor system for limestone and petcoke handling for Cooperative La Cruz Azul in Mexico.



The Lagunas cement plant in the state of Oaxaca, has received a 300tph conveyor belt for petcoke handling and a 1400tph. Limestone conveyor. The belt conveyors sizes measure 20 and 48 inches, respectively.



The first conveyor is strategically designed for efficient limestone transport between the primary crusher and the pre-homogenisation stock. It includes two curved conveyors, featuring one descending conveyor that generates electricity, optimising energy use.



In addition, a dedicated 1000m curved conveyor for petcoke conveyor features an S-shaped trajectory to enhance material flow.



The RBL-REI solution eliminated four transfer points across the two circuits, significantly reducing dust emissions, particularly on the petcoke conveyor, which operates without any transfer towers. The systems feature dual conveyor overlap, an efficiency measure designed to fit two conveyors within the same gallery. There are also custom gallery spans tailored to accommodate support locations based on available space within the cement plant.



These solutions achieved substantial reductions in both CAPEX and OPEX costs through streamlined design and enhanced operational efficiency.

