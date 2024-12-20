Advertisement

CemNet's review of 2024 draws attention to the leading acquisitions, carbon capture projects and new cement capacity projects which signalled yet another busy year for cement producers.

Durning January Holcim decided to list its North American business in the US with a full capital market separation. FLSmidth proposed the divestment of its cement business and Talentis International Construction Investments kft acquired Lukavac Cement in Bosnia-Herzegovina, and CRH completed its European lime business divestment.

February saw Ambuja Cements Ltd announce a new 4Mta grinding plant in Jharkhand’s Godda district, India. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (CSN) circled to purchase the Brazilian assets of its competitor InterCement Participações. Meanwhile, Rohrdorfer Zement broke ground on its CO 2 capture plant in Germany.

During March, Heidelberg Materials announced that it would move its Leilac 2 research project from the Hanover cement plant to the Ennigerloh unit in Germany. Thyssenkrupp Polysius won an order to build an activated clay project for Schwenk Zement GmbH & Co KG in Allmendingen, Germany. In addition, Heidelberg Materials launched its Airvault CCUS project in France, while Cemex released its integrated annual report, ‘Setting the Pace’, which outlined the group’s progress in reducing specific net CO2 emissions by 4 per cent in 2023 driven by an increase in alternative fuel usage to 37 per cent and a reduction in clinker factor to 72 per cent.

As we entered April, Shree Cement inaugurated a 3Mta plant in Guntur, India. Heidelberg Materials France announced the closure of its Beffes and Villiers-au-Bouin cement plants. Kenya also finally saw the long-delayed opening of the West Pokot clinker plant, while Cemex divested its assets in the Philippines.

In May, InterCement Participações signed an exclusivity agreement with CSN in Brazil. CEMBUREAU published an update on its Net Zero Roadmap. Taiwan Cement Corp changed its name to TCC Group Holdings and UltraTech surpassed 150Mta of cement capacity.

June saw the Indonesian Cement Association unveil its roadmap at Cemtech Asia 2024 in Jakarta. Heidelberg Materials announced plans to convert its Speed cement plant in Indiana into a slag grinding plant. In addition, Adbri shareholders agreed to CRH's acquisition and Heidelberg Materials broke ground on its carbon capture plant in Lengfurt, Germany.



Cimerwa Plc completed the purchase of Prime Cement Ltd in Rwanda in July. Taiheiyo Cement Philippines inaugurated its plant in San Fernando, Cebu, in the same month. UltraTech Cement acquired RAK Cement for White Cement and Construction Materials PSC in the UAE.

August was an important month for Çimsa (Sabanci group) with its agreement to acquire Mannok in Ireland. Alpacem launched its EUR50m plant modernisation at Wietersdorf, Austria. Heidelberg Materials North America also announced that it would establish a carbon capture project at its Mitchell cement plant, Indianapolis, USA. meanwhile, Cemento Progresso added the San Pedro de Macorís plant in the Dominican Republic to its portfolio. In Kenya Bamburi Cement was subject to a bidding war between Savannah Clinker Ltd and Amsons Group.

China announced a national carbon trading scheme to be expanded to include the cement, electrolytic aluminium and steel sectors in September. Heidelberg Materials’ Northern Lights carbon storage project started up. Meanwhile, Holcim invested US$44m in Czechia calcined clay project at its Cízkovice plant and Ethiopia’s PM inaugurated the Lemi National Cement Plant. Cemex also sold its operations in Guatemala to Holcim Group for approximately US$200m.

By October Buzzi SpA completed the 100 per cent acquisition of Cimento Nacional in Brazil and concluded the sale of its Ukraine operations to CRH. Titan Group and thyssenkrupp signed the front-end engineering design (FEED) contract for the IFESTOS carbon capture project at the Kamari cement plant in Greece. Elsewhere, AVIC International Beijing and Humboldt Wedag GmbH (KHD) were awarded an order by Ciment de l’Afrique (CIMAF) for a 900tpd clay calcination plant in Burkina Faso. In addition, the cement world celebrated the 200-year anniversary of the patent for Portland cement granted to Joseph Aspdin (1778-1855). Meanwhile, Thailand’s Cement Manufacturer’s Association (TCMA) released the Thailand 2050 Net Zero Cement and Concrete Map.

In November, CBMI signed an EPC contract with CIMCI for a 12000tpd clay suspension calcination line and 5000tpd cement grinding plant in Côte d’Ivoire. Cementos Yura (Gloria Group) opened a US$4m cement plant in the Ica region of Peru. ICG launched its fourth cement plant in Kazakhstan. Heidelberg Materials North America signed an agreement to acquire Giant Cement Holding Inc. In addition, Summit Materials Inc was acquired by Quikrete Holdings, temporarily buying out Cementos Argos from the US cement market.

The final month of the year saw Cement Australia announce its acquisition of the Buckeridge Group of Companies in Australia. December was also significant for National Cement Co of California's (Vicat group) signing a cooperative agreement with the US Department of Energy Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations for its Lebec Net Zero project in California. Ciments de Moçambique (Huaxin Cement group) commissioned a 3000td kiln line at its Nacala plant. Meanwhile, Holcim agreed to the sale of Lafarge Africa Plc in Nigeria to Huaxin Cement and the Carbon Management Alliance was launched in Germany to assist the country in reaching its 2040 CCUS target. At the end of the year, Heidelberg Material's Brevik cement plant reached mechanical completion of its CCUS project.