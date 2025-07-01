Advertisement

FLSmidth has entered into an agreement to divest its air pollution control (APC) business to Rubicon Partners, a UK-based investment partnership focussed on the acquisition of complex industrial businesses. The transaction is expected to close during the second half of 2025 and includes all related assets, including intellectual property, technology, employees and order backlog.

The divestment of the APC business follows the recent announcement of the divestment of the company's cement business. In connection with this, it was announced that FLSmidth retained the APC business as it was running its own separate divestment process. Since 2020, FLSmidth has gradually divested businesses related to air pollution control and today’s announcement concludes this entire process.

Upon closing of the transaction, FLSmidth expects to realise a small net gain from the divestment of the APC business, which will be recognised under discontinued operations.