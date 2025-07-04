Advertisement

Huaxin Cement is making an impact in Africa. The Chinese cement producer is revitalising and modernising its overseas portfolio. In recent weeks, it has transformed the former InterCement Simuma plant in South Africa. Moreover, it is pushing forward a green agenda and is quickly establishing itself in new African markets.



The NPC Simuma upgrade has been described as a 'surgical-style' modernisation, increasing clinker production at the plant from 1500tpd to 4000tpd in just nine months. This has required a new Kiln No 2 at the plant and a 9MW waste heat recovery system (WHRS), plus the installation of a new 1Mta cement mill. More than 100 systems, both new and old, have been integrated for the revamp.

A company statement added: "The upgrading project is another successful case of Huaxin's technology and solutions globally, which will accumulate valuable experience for the implementation of overseas projects and promote Huaxin's sustained high-quality development in the international market."

Green wheels

The NPC Simuma plant has also received a new fleet of near zero-emission trucks. The 70t battery-electric dump trucks have been operating since June 2025 at the company’s quarry, near Port Shepstone, KwaZulu-Natal. Replacing the older diesel trucks, the electric vehicles will save thousands of tonnes of CO 2 emissions. "The power of change is green," said NPC – and the numbers support it. "With the new electric fleet, NPC is on track to save more than 70,000l of diesel fuel annually, while also drastically improving air quality, reducing noise pollution and supporting worker safety on site.”

Making a home in Africa

Huaxin Cement has been a heavy investor in Africa's cement sector, having acquired InterCement's NPC Simuma plant in South Africa in 2023. Furthermore, it snapped up an 83.31 per cent stake in Lafarge Africa’s operations in Nigeria in 2024 (albeit subject to ongoing legal proceedings). These acquisitions build on the Chilanga Cement operations of Lafarge Zambia in 2021 and ARM’s operations in Malawi and Tanzania in 2019 and 2020.

Nor is Huaxin Cement averse to building greenfield plants in Africa. In September 2024, it broke ground on its Dondo 3000tpd clinker line in Beira, Mozambique, which is scheduled to come on-stream by the end of this year. The project follows the Cimentos de Moçambique Nacala kiln revamp, which was successfully commissioned in November 2024, with ignition taking just 12 months.

Malawi preheater capping achieved

The investment has also reached a significant stage in Malawi, where the 2000tpd clinker production line project for Huaxin Malawi Portland Co celebrated the erection of the preheater tower in June 2025. Simultaneously, the hoisting of the cyclones began with the aim of completing the plant upgrade this October. Considering the project only began in October 2024 it's a remarkable accomplishment. At commissioning, the Malawi plant will have a cement capacity of 0.8Mta.

Zimbabwe production commissioned

The above projects follow the successful commissioning of Huaxin's 0.3Mta grinding plant in Zimbabwe in February 2025. Located near Harare, this project broke ground in September 2024 and became the company's 12th plant operation outside of China and its sixth in Africa. The plant will reduce imports and provide opportunities for local employment.



Chilanga Cement is transformed

Huaxin Cement subsidiary, Chilanga Cement in Zambia upgraded Kiln No 1 commissioned in June 2025. The kiln now has a clinker capacity of 500-1500tpd and the plant is equipped with a 0.1Mta lime plant. Since 2021, Chilanga Cement has had an investment of US$30m, which includes a dry mortar plant for tile adhesive and putty, and a 2t waste shredder.

Fast operator

The underlying observation is that Huaxin Cement is not resting on merely capturing African cement businesses; it is investing heavily in these assets to make them competitive and sustainable. The modernisation projects are targeted to be completed within a year of ground-breaking and will benefit from Chinese expertise. The results are already impressive. Chilanga Cement recorded a 34 per cent revenue growth in 2024 and a 16 per cent rise in net profit. Turning around cement businesses that looked like they were on their last legs in Africa has become Huaxin Cement’s guiding mission.