Brimstone a step closer to building first US alumina plant in 50+ years

MPA welcomes UK government infrastructure strategy
The UK government’s GBP725bn plan to modernise public assets, decarbonise infrastructure as well ...
Brimstone has signed a letter of intent with crushed stone and concrete producer Dolese Bros Co, Oklahoma, USA, to supply materials for its planned Rock Refinery, a commercial-scale plant producing Portland cement, supplementary cementitious materials (SCMs) and smelter grade alumina. Rock Refinery would represent the first new, domestic source of alumina in a generation, according to Businesswire. The supplier was selected following a selection process that evaluated over 23,000 quarries across the USA.
GBP£220 / USD$315 / EUR€260 annually
Our editors pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.