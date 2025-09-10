News / Building Bulletin

Martin Marietta strengthens leadership with SOAR 2030

10 September 2025

Martin Marietta has unveiled SOAR 2030, a five-year strategic plan to strengthen its leading aggregates-based building materials business amid industry growth forecasts. The global building materials industry is expected to see a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8 per cent from US$1.69trn in 2025 to US$2.24trn in 2030.