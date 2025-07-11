Advertisement

India's cement market is growing at a substantial rate. To gain a competitive edge, cement producers are taking their efficiency drive from the plant to the rail network, road and waterways. Logistic solutions are being prioritised to travel large distances and reach markets in record time.



This week, CONCOR, a specialist cement transportation partner and developer of bulk rail tankers, under the Ministry of Railways, saw the first of its rail shipments of 2199t from My Home Cement’s Maha Cement in Mellacheruvu, Andhra Pradesh, to ICD Whitefield, Bengaluru. It broke with convention by reducing the dependency of conventional bagged cement delivery by road. India is transitioning to a developed marketplace with bulk deliveries, reducing its carbon footprint, while moving to more efficient transport routes. CONCOR plans to produce nearly 1000 specialised rail tankers for loading bulk cement.