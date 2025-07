Cemex supplies circular economy concrete from recycled aggregates to Caen University Hospital Cemex supplied nearly 35,000m3 of Vertua concrete incorporating recycled aggregates from its Caen... Building Bulletin 17 Jul 2025

MKM rolls out fully recycled bulk bags in industry first MKM Building Supplies has become the first in the industry to roll out bulk bags made from 100 pe... Building Bulletin 16 Jul 2025