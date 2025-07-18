Advertisement

Nuvoco Vistas Corp posted a nine per cent rise in consolidated revenue from operations to INR28.727bn (US$333.6m) in the first quarter of FY25-26 (ended 30 June 2025)from INR26.36bn in the year-ago period. The cement business accounted for INR26.04bn of revenue while the ready-mix and other businesses contributed INR2.545bn. Cement sales stood at 5.1Mt, up six per cent YoY.

EBITDA advanced 69 per cent to INR57.78bn while the operating margin expanded to 20.11 per cent from 13 per cent in the 1QFY24-25. The company's consolidated net profit surged to INR1.33bn from INR27.5m in the FY24-25.

In the first quarter the company also completed the acquisition of Vadraj Cement through a INR18bn resolution plan under India's bankruptcy process. Nuvoco said the acquisition date was considered as 21 June. The acquisition enables Nuvoco Vistas Corp to increase its cement capacity to ~31Mta by 3QFY26-27.

Jayakumar Krishnaswamy, MD of Nuvoco Vistas Corp Ltd, stated, “The Company witnessed healthy volume growth during the quarter. It maintained a sharp focus on premiumisation and trade mix, which contributed to enhanced realisations and led to the highest-ever first-quarter consolidated EBITDA in the Company’s history. Looking ahead, we remain committed to drive sustained growth and expand our market presence. Following the successful acquisition of Vadraj Cement, the Company is fully geared up to operationalise the plants at Kutch and Surat by Q3 FY27 and at the same time expanding its market footprint in the Western region. Alongside this, the Company will continue to prioritise initiatives around premiumisation, geo-optimisation, and cost efficiency to further strengthen its competitive edge."