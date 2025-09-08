Advertisement

Al Jouf Cement Co has announced the appointment of Engineer Samir Mohammed Al-Rehaili as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately following a board resolution on Sunday.

Al-Rehaili brings over 20 years of experience across industrial and commercial sectors, with expertise in operations, strategy, and business development. His career includes leadership roles at Al-Wataniya Industries, Canal Investment Company, Al-Tawfiq Plastics, Al-Tawfiq Group in Saudi Arabia and Egypt, and Recycling World Company, part of Al-Zamil Group. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Industrial and Systems Engineering from King Saud University.