Advertisement

Officials in western Libya have laid the foundation stone for a new US$600m cement plant in Nalut, marking a major investment in the country’s industrial sector.

The facility, located in the Um al-Baqal area, will start with two production lines capable of producing 12,000tpd of cement, with plans to expand output to 14,000t. It will manufacture Portland, sulphate-resistant and high-strength cement to meet growing domestic demand.

Nalut mayor Abdulwahab Hajjaj said the project would boost the local economy, create jobs and contribute to national growth. Project director Jumaa Khalifa Abdullah noted that the plant is one of four major initiatives in the region, alongside investments in food security, petrochemicals and solar energy.

To encourage wider participation, a quarter of the plant’s capital will be offered to public and foreign investors at LD10 per share (US$0.18/share), with plans for the company to be listed on the Libyan stock exchange.