The board of Lafarge Africa Plc has approved the merger of the company with both United Cement of Nigeria (UniCem) and Atlas Cement Co Ltd, a bag handling and cement distribution company.

“The board authorised the firm to enter into any agreement and do all that is necessary to negotiate and implement the merger among UniCem and Atlas.” Said Edith Onwuchkwa, company secretary of Lafarge Africa.

“Lafarge will seek the approval of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and all other relevant regulatory bodies in furtherance of the implementation of the merger.”