UltraTech Cement Ltd has reported consolidated net sales at INR210,400m (US$2.43bn) in the 1QFY26, versus INR186,260m over the corresponding period of the previous year. Profit before interest, depreciation and tax was INR45910m, up 44 per cent from last year. Profit after tax has jumped 49 per cent to INR22,260m.The company’s consolidated sales volumes reached 36.83Mt for the quarter, growing 9.7 per cent with the acquisitions of The India Cements Ltd and the cement business of Kesoram Industries Ltd. Energy costs were lower by 12 per cent YoY, mainly on account of reduced fuel prices. Raw material costs marginally rose by two per cent.



UltraTech commenced 12MW of waste heat recovery system (WHRS) capacity during the quarter. With this, the company’s total WHRS capacity stands augmented to 363MW. The share of green power in the company’s power mix is 39.5 per cent. The company has increased its grey cement capacity by 3.5Mta in the 1QFY26, bringing its total capacity to 192.26Mta.