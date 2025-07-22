Advertisement

The India Cements Ltd, part of UltraTech Cement Ltd, reported a revenue from operations of INR10.25bn (US$118.7m) for the quarter ended 30 June 2025 (1QFY25-26), representing a moderate rise of 5.5 per cent YoY from INR9.72bn in the year-ago period. Domestic sales volumes reached 2.18Mt, up 11.6 per cent YoY. Cement prices, net of logistics costs, also improved by 5.7 per cent to the previous quarter.

Total expenses declined 7.9 per cent YoY to INR10.5bn from INR11.4bn in the 1QFY24-25.

The company’s pretax loss narrowed to -INR83.3m in the 1QFY25-26 from -INR1.479.7m in the 1QFY24-25.

India Cements’ stand-alone net result declined to a net loss of -INR137.6m from a net profit of INR574.6m in the 1QFY24-25.

India Cements stated that it plans to undertake a capital expenditure program over the next two years aimed at enhancing efficiency, reducing operating costs, increasing the share of renewable energy, and improving safety standards.