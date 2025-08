Advertisement

Najran Cement has elected Fahd Al Rajhi, Abdulsalam Aldraibi, Ali Hussain Al Yami, Majed Musallam, Ziyad Aljared, Hussein Qahat, Majid Al-Swaigh, Abdullah Al-Faifi and Abdullah Al-Shagair to its company board.

The members are expected to serve a term of four years, starting on 9 August 2025.