Advertisement

JK Lakshmi Cement has commissioned a new 1.35Mta grinding unit in Surat, increasing its total installed capacity to 18Mta. The expansion follows efficiency improvements at the company’s Sirohi facility in Rajasthan and forms part of its broader plan to reach 30Mta by 2030 through a mix of brownfield and greenfield developments.

In line with its sustainability strategy, the company has also acquired a 26 per cent stake in Ampin C&I Power with an investment of INR40m (US$480,000) to support a 9.9MWp solar power project. This initiative will contribute to cleaner energy sourcing for its operations.

The new Surat unit is expected to enhance JK Lakshmi Cement’s market presence in western India and strengthen supply to key regional markets. The move underscores the company’s commitment to expanding capacity while maintaining its focus on energy efficiency and sustainability.