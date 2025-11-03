Advertisement

India’s Orient Cement has reported a 18.25 per cent YoY increase in revenue to INR6.43bn (US$72.70m) in 2QFY26 Profit before tax reached INR0.73m in the same period, an impressive 2261.54 per cent increase on the 2QFY25.

Total expenses rose for 6.8 per cent in INR5.81bn in 2QFY26, due largely to a 85.26 per cent increase in material costs. Employee costs dropped by 15.38 per cent YoY to INR0.42m while financial expenses fell 54.94 per cent.

Orient Cement is now 72.66 per cent-owned by Adani group and has been a subsidiary of Abuja Cements since June 2025, becoming quickly integrated. Ninety-seven per cent of 2QFY26 sales were under Ambuja/ACC brands and had reached 100 per cent by the quarter’s end.